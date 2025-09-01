Meet players to win most T20 titles as captain - of course, Dhoni tops the list

Sam Billings, by guiding Oval Invincibles to their third consecutive Hundred title, became the joint-third most successful captain with five T20 titles as captain. MS Dhoni tops list with 9 titles as captain while Rohit is second with 8. Pak's Shoaib Malik shares 3rd place with Billings.
Former India skipper MS Dhoni leads the list of most T20 titles as captain with 9 trophies - 5 IPLs with CSK, two Champions Leagues, one T20 World Cup (2007) and one Asia Cup.
India ODI skipper Rohit Sharma is second on the list of most T20 title wins at captain with 8 trophies. He has won 5 IPL titles, 2 Champions Leagues - both with Mumbai Indians and one T20 World Cup (2024).
Pakistan's Shoaib Malik is one of three captains to have won five T20 titles. Malik won his titles as the captain of Sialkot Stallions in Pakistan's National T20 Cup and won all five of them back-to-back - 2006, 2006-07, 2007-08, 2009, 2009-10.
Dwayne Bravo has won four T20 titles as captain. His titles came - one each with St Kitts & Nevis Patriots and Trinidad & Tobago Red Steel and two with Trinbago Knight Riders as captain in Caribbean Premier League (CPL).