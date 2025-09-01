Meet players to win most T20 titles as captain - of course, Dhoni tops the list

LOGIN
Authored By Prashant Talreja
Published: Sep 01, 2025, 17:35 IST | Updated: Sep 01, 2025, 17:35 IST

Sam Billings, by guiding Oval Invincibles to their third consecutive Hundred title, became the joint-third most successful captain with five T20 titles as captain. MS Dhoni tops list with 9 titles as captain while Rohit is second with 8. Pak's Shoaib Malik shares 3rd place with Billings.

Sam Billings

(Photograph: (X/The Hundred))

Sam Billings

Sam Billing, after leading Oval Invincibles to titles win in 2025 The Hundred, now has five T20 titles at as captain - the joint-third most in the history. Apart from three three Hundred titles (2023, 2024, 2025), he has won ILT20 2025 with Dubai Capitals and T20 Blast with Kent Spitfires in 2021.

MS Dhoni

(Photograph: BCCI)

MS Dhoni

Former India skipper MS Dhoni leads the list of most T20 titles as captain with 9 trophies - 5 IPLs with CSK, two Champions Leagues, one T20 World Cup (2007) and one Asia Cup.

Rohit Sharma

(Photograph: BCCI)

Rohit Sharma

India ODI skipper Rohit Sharma is second on the list of most T20 title wins at captain with 8 trophies. He has won 5 IPL titles, 2 Champions Leagues - both with Mumbai Indians and one T20 World Cup (2024).

Shoaib Malik

(Photograph: AFP)

Shoaib Malik

Pakistan's Shoaib Malik is one of three captains to have won five T20 titles. Malik won his titles as the captain of Sialkot Stallions in Pakistan's National T20 Cup and won all five of them back-to-back - 2006, 2006-07, 2007-08, 2009, 2009-10.

Dwayne Bravo

(Photograph: AFP)

Dwayne Bravo

Dwayne Bravo has won four T20 titles as captain. His titles came - one each with St Kitts & Nevis Patriots and Trinidad & Tobago Red Steel and two with Trinbago Knight Riders as captain in Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

