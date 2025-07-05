/Meet nine batters with a double hundred and hundred in single Test: Gill is second Indian. Check others

Shubman Gill etched his name in history books as he became the second Indian batter and ninth overall to smash a double hundred and a hundred in a single Test match. Let's glance at the eight other batters.
Shubman Gill (India) lit up Birmingham with 269 in the first innings and 161 in the second innings against England. He also crossed the 400-run mark (430) in a single Test.
Doug Walters (Australia) smashed 242 in the first innings and followed it with 103 in the second innings against the West Indies in Sydney in 1969.
Sunil Gavaskar (India) made 124 in the first innings and 220 in the second innings in a dreamy debut series against the West Indies at Port of Spain in 1971. The little master’s legendary career truly began under Caribbean skies.
Lawrence Rowe (West Indies) thrilled Kingston in 1972 with an unbeaten 100 in the second innings after a sublime 214 in the first innings versus New Zealand.
Greg Chappell (Australia) hit an unbeaten 247 in the first innings and a fluent 133 in the second innings against New Zealand in Wellington in 1974.
Graham Gooch (England) dominated India at Lord’s in 1990 with a monumental 333 in the first innings and a follow-up 123 in the second innings.
Brian Lara (West Indies) blazed 221 in the first innings and 130 in the second innings against Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2001.
Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) stroked 319 in the first innings and then 105 in the second innings in Chattogram in 2014 against Bangladesh.
Marnus Labuschagne (Australia) lit up Perth in 2022 with 204 in the first innings and an unbeaten 104 in the second innings against the West Indies.