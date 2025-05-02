Meet Minuteman III: The US ballistic missile that can hit you anywhere on Earth

The LGM-30G Minuteman III is an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) developed by the United States. First deployed in the 1970s, it forms the land-based leg of the US nuclear triad, alongside submarine-launched ballistic missiles and strategic bombers. It is operated and maintained by the U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command.
The Minuteman III has a range of over 13,000 kilometres, allowing it to strike targets virtually anywhere on Earth. It reaches speeds of over 24,000 km/h during flight, meaning it can hit targets on the other side of the globe in about 30 minutes.
Each missile can carry up to three Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicles (MIRVs), though under current treaties most are configured with a single warhead. Each warhead can have a yield ranging from 300 kilotons to over 1 megaton, significantly more powerful than the bombs dropped during World War II.
Minuteman III missiles are housed in underground silos spread across several U.S. states such as Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming. These silos are hardened to withstand attacks and are maintained in constant readiness. Launch orders are transmitted from command centres through a secure network of ground-based control systems.
While the missile was first deployed more than 50 years ago, the Minuteman III has undergone several life-extension and upgrade programmes. These include improvements in guidance systems, propulsion, and communications. The US plans to replace the Minuteman III with the upcoming LGM-35A Sentinel ICBM starting in the 2030s.
The missile plays a critical role in the U.S. policy of nuclear deterrence. At any given time, hundreds of Minuteman III missiles remain on alert, capable of being launched within minutes of receiving presidential authorisation. This readiness is meant to deter adversaries from initiating a nuclear conflict.
The number of deployed Minuteman III missiles and warheads is limited by international arms control treaties such as the New START agreement with Russia. The missile force is regularly inspected under treaty obligations and is subject to both national and international oversight.