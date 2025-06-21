LOGIN
Meet last 5 Indian Test captains and how they fared in their debut matches as skipper

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Jun 21, 2025, 14:10 IST | Updated: Jun 21, 2025, 14:10 IST

Meet Last 5 Indian Test Captains and How they fared in their debut matches as skipper Shubman Gill made a bright start to his reign on Friday (June 20). He smashed a hundred for India as they ended Day 1 with 359/3.

1. Shubman Gill
1. Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill has made a solid start to his life as India’s new Test captain against England, smashing an unbeaten 127 at the time of writing. If he continues to impress, it won’t take long for him to stamp his authority as one of the best in the business.

2. Rohit Sharma
2. Rohit Sharma

In his debut match as captain in March 2022, Rohit Sharma-led India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs. As India batted only once, Rohit could manage to score 29 runs but did make a solid start to his captaincy stint.

3. Virat Kohli
3. Virat Kohli

Having long been admired as the future skipper of the side, Virat’s moment came in Adelaide in December 2014. In his debut match as captain of the Test side, India lost by 48 runs despite Virat scoring hundreds in both innings.

4. MS Dhoni
4. MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni’s debut match as Test captain came in April 2008 as India beat South Africa by eight wickets in Kanpur. Dhoni had stepped in as the captain of the side in Anil Kumble’s absence who was the permanent captain that time.

5. Anil Kumble
5. Anil Kumble

Anil Kumble became India’s Test captain in November 2007 when Pakistan was on India tour. In his debut match, India beat the arch-rivals by six wickets and Kumble ended with seven wickets in the match.

