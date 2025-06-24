LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Meet Israeli bird that inspired the B-2 stealth bomber that hit Iran nuclear facilities – See photos inside

Meet Israeli bird that inspired B-2 stealth bomber, US used to hit Iran nuclear facilities – See photos inside

Mansi Arora
Edited By Mansi Arora
Published: Jun 24, 2025, 23:48 IST | Updated: Jun 24, 2025, 23:49 IST

Not everyone knows that the aircraft was inspired by a small yet extraordinary bird of prey: the peregrine falcon.

Bird that inspired the B-2 stealth bomber
1 / 5
(Photograph:Reuters)

Bird that inspired the B-2 stealth bomber

The B-2 stealth bombers used by the US to hit Iranian nuclear facilities were born from a study of the natural world, a bird, peregrine falcon, which also inhabits Israeli skies. There are many things that makes it the most expensive aircraft in history.

Extraordinary bird of prey
2 / 5
(Photograph:Reuters)

Extraordinary bird of prey

The B-2 bomber flew nonstop for 18 hours from American land to Iran's nuclear installations, dropped bunker-buster bombs and returned without landing. But, not everyone knows that the aircraft was inspired by a small yet extraordinary bird of prey: the peregrine falcon.

It's Uniqueness
3 / 5
(Photograph:Reuters)

It's Uniqueness

There are several things that make B-2 Spirit stealth bombers unique. Its unique shape allows for quiet, fast and fuel-efficient flight, which also makes it expensive.

About Peregrine Falcon
4 / 5
(Photograph:Wikimedia Common)

About Peregrine Falcon

In Latin, the name Falcon is called alco peregrinus—combines falco, meaning “sickle” or “scythe". It means a nod to its sharply curved, outstretched wings in flight. While, peregrinus means "wanderer", meaning, its near-global reach.

Native to Israel
5 / 5
(Photograph:Reuters/Wikimedia Common)

Native to Israel

The peregrine falcon is native to Israel. Notably, in the Persian Gulf region, the falcon is trained by falconers for hunting, and is also the national bird of the United Arab Emirates. Just like the peregrine falcon dives silently on its prey, the B-2 bomber's smooth and aerodynamic profile allows it to slip through the sky with minimal drag, increased speed and improved fuel economy.

Trending Photo

"Never had a better friend in White House than President Trump," says Netanyahu after ceasefire
5

"Never had a better friend in White House than President Trump," says Netanyahu after ceasefire

Meet Israeli bird that inspired B-2 stealth bomber, US used to hit Iran nuclear facilities – See photos inside
5

Meet Israeli bird that inspired B-2 stealth bomber, US used to hit Iran nuclear facilities – See photos inside

Brave warriors: 5 animals that played a vital role in wars
6

Brave warriors: 5 animals that played a vital role in wars

Iran before 1979 Islamic Revolution: Here's how Iranian women lived before Pahlavi downfall - In photos
5

Iran before 1979 Islamic Revolution: Here's how Iranian women lived before Pahlavi downfall - In photos

Stamina and sunflower seeds: What it takes to fly B-2 bomber for 40 hours straight?
5

Stamina and sunflower seeds: What it takes to fly B-2 bomber for 40 hours straight?