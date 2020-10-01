Meet India's Rafale ace Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh

Ft Lt Shivangi had earlier flown the MiG-21 ‘Bison’ along with Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman who was involved in a dogfight with Pakistani F-16s last year.

Women in Indian Navy

The Indian Navy last month went ahead and inducted Sub Lieutenant (SLt) Kumudini Tyagi and SLt Riti Singh to join the “Observers” (Airborne Tacticians) helicopter stream making them the first women airborne combatants for the Navy.

The deployment of women in the Navy is the first step in India's attempt to put in women in combat roles which has been a long-standing demand. Currently, the two officers who have been trained in various flying operations will first take part in reconnaissance in the high seas and in anti-submarine warfare activities.

(Photograph:PTI)