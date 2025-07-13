/Meet India’s HF-24 Marut: A fighter jet designed by a former Nazi scientist, meant to go supersonic

The Hindustan Fighter-24 “Marut” was India’s first indigenously built fighter jet, developed in the 1960s by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). “Marut” means “spirit of the storm” in Sanskrit and the aircraft symbolised a bold leap forward for a newly independent India looking to shed colonial military dependence.

Designed as a supersonic, ground-attack fighter, the HF-24 had swept wings, twin engines, and a rugged airframe suitable for India’s diverse terrains. It marked a turning point—India wasn’t just importing jets anymore; it was building its own.