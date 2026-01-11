LOGIN
Meet four batters fastest to 26,000 international runs

Published: Jan 11, 2026, 17:14 IST

A look at the four batters who crossed 26,000 international runs the fastest, highlighting their consistency across formats, innings milestones, key records and lasting impact on world cricket history with major achievements.

1 / 5

Only four batters in cricket history have crossed 26,000 international runs. This story examines how quickly they reached the mark, showcasing their consistency, skill, and impact across formats while setting records that still stand at the highest level.

Virat Kohli
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli became the fastest batter to reach 26,000 international runs, achieving the feat in just 567 innings. His strong technique, fitness and consistency across formats helped him dominate attacks and set a new benchmark in world cricket.

Sachin Tendulkar
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar completed 26,000 international runs in his 600th innings. Known for his balance and shot selection, he carried India’s batting for years and set standards that inspired generations of cricketers worldwide.

Ricky Ponting
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting reached 26,000 international runs in his 634th innings for Australia. A powerful and confident batter, he played key roles in many big matches and was known for scoring heavily against strong bowling attacks.

Kumar Sangakkara
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Kumar Sangakkara

Kumar Sangakkara achieved 26,000 international runs in his 625th innings for Sri Lanka. With his calm approach and clean stroke play, he remained one of the most reliable and respected batters in international cricket.

