/Meet five players with most hundreds in international cricket: Virat is at no.2, check who leads the chart

From Virat Kohli to Ricky Ponting, let's have a look at the five players with most international tons. Out of these five legends, four have bid adieu to cricket and Virat Kohli is the sole active player in the list.
Former India batter Sachin Tendulkar is widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen in cricket history. Over his 24-year stellar career, he amassed 34,357 international runs, with 100 centuries across formats. Tendulkar still holds the record for most runs in Test cricket (15921).
Virat Kohli is a modern-day legend and is the only active player in this list. Since debuting in 2008, he has scored 27,599 international runs and 82 centuries. Kohli has already broken the record for most ODI centuries (51), and he will now aim to reach the 100-century mark.
Ricky Ponting, one of the greatest Australian cricketers, played from 1995 to 2012. He finished his illustrious career with 27,483 runs and 71 centuries. Ponting led Australia to four ICC titles. (Two ODI World Cups in 2003 and 2007 and two Champions Trophies in 2006 and 2009.)
Former Sri Lanka southpaw batter Kumar Sangakkara accumulated 28,016 international runs and 63 centuries. Notably, Sangakkara, along with Mahela Jayawardene, holds the record for the highest third-wicket Test partnership (624 vs South Africa in Colombo, 2006).
Jacques Kallis, one of the best all-rounders in Test cricket, has hit 25,534 international runs and 62 centuries. Kallis is among the few players who have 10,000 runs both in ODI and Test cricket. Kallis also contributed with the ball, scalping 577 international wickets.