Meet Chrysalis! A spaceship that could take 1,500 humans on a journey to the stars

The journey is expected to last around 400 years, meaning countless generations would be born and pass away aboard the Chrysalis, never knowing life on Earth. This transforms the vessel from merely a mission into a completely new way of life for its residents.
The Chrysalis Project is an award-winning concept for a colossal multi-generational spacecraft designed to carry up to 1500 people to Alpha Centauri, our nearest star system. Its ultimate target is Proxima Centauri b, a potentially habitable exoplanet.
Measuring around 36 miles (58 km) long, the “cigar-shaped” ship would spin to generate artificial gravity. Designed like a Russian nesting doll, its layers would include agricultural zones, forests, community hubs, living spaces, and industrial facilities, all powered by nuclear fusion.
Construction is proposed at the L1 Lagrange point between Earth and the Moon, a location ideal for accessing both lunar and terrestrial resources while avoiding damaging gravitational stresses during assembly.
Before setting off, the first settlers would train in Antarctica for 70–80 years, adapting to an isolated, self-contained environment similar to the spacecraft’s conditions.
To ensure resources last throughout the centuries-long trip, births would be carefully managed to keep the population stable at around 1,500 people at any given time.
Governance would be shared between humans and advanced artificial intelligence, maintaining social stability, managing resources, and passing on crucial knowledge between generations.