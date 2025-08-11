LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Meet Chrysalis! A spaceship that could take 2,400 humans on a journey to the stars

Meet Chrysalis! A spaceship that could take 1,500 humans on a journey to the stars

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Aug 11, 2025, 14:27 IST | Updated: Aug 11, 2025, 14:27 IST

The journey is expected to last around 400 years, meaning countless generations would be born and pass away aboard the Chrysalis, never knowing life on Earth. This transforms the vessel from merely a mission into a completely new way of life for its residents.

A Starship Bound for Another Sun
1 / 7
(Photograph: Project Hyperion)

A Starship Bound for Another Sun

The Chrysalis Project is an award-winning concept for a colossal multi-generational spacecraft designed to carry up to 1500 people to Alpha Centauri, our nearest star system. Its ultimate target is Proxima Centauri b, a potentially habitable exoplanet.

A Journey Across Centuries
2 / 7
(Photograph: Project Hyperion)

A Journey Across Centuries

The voyage would take roughly 400 years, meaning several generations would live and die on board without ever experiencing life on Earth. This reality makes Chrysalis not just a mission, but an entirely new way of life for its inhabitants.

A Floating City in Space
3 / 7
(Photograph: Project Hyperion)

A Floating City in Space

Measuring around 36 miles (58 km) long, the “cigar-shaped” ship would spin to generate artificial gravity. Designed like a Russian nesting doll, its layers would include agricultural zones, forests, community hubs, living spaces, and industrial facilities, all powered by nuclear fusion.

Built at a Cosmic Crossroads
4 / 7
(Photograph: Project Hyperion)

Built at a Cosmic Crossroads

Construction is proposed at the L1 Lagrange point between Earth and the Moon, a location ideal for accessing both lunar and terrestrial resources while avoiding damaging gravitational stresses during assembly.

Preparing Generations Before Launch
5 / 7
(Photograph: Project Hyperion)

Preparing Generations Before Launch

Before setting off, the first settlers would train in Antarctica for 70–80 years, adapting to an isolated, self-contained environment similar to the spacecraft’s conditions.

A Controlled Population
6 / 7
(Photograph: Project Hyperion)

A Controlled Population

To ensure resources last throughout the centuries-long trip, births would be carefully managed to keep the population stable at around 1,500 people at any given time.

Humans and AI Working Together
7 / 7
(Photograph: Project Hyperion)

Humans and AI Working Together

Governance would be shared between humans and advanced artificial intelligence, maintaining social stability, managing resources, and passing on crucial knowledge between generations.

Trending Photo

Sholay@50: Here's what the cast was paid, Dharmendra's salary will shock you
7

Sholay@50: Here's what the cast was paid, Dharmendra's salary will shock you

Meet Chrysalis! A spaceship that could take 1,500 humans on a journey to the stars
7

Meet Chrysalis! A spaceship that could take 1,500 humans on a journey to the stars

Why NASA’s Voyager mission will outlive the people who built it
7

Why NASA’s Voyager mission will outlive the people who built it

‘BrahMos precision strike’: World’s fastest supersonic cruise missile
7

‘BrahMos precision strike’: World’s fastest supersonic cruise missile

Why are smaller nations investing more in fighter jets?
7

Why are smaller nations investing more in fighter jets?