Meet Christina Koch, the NASA spacewalker who created history

Christina Koch and Jessica Meir part of historical first-ever all-female spacewalk

This NASA photo obtained October 20, 2019 shows NASA astronauts Jessica Meir (L) and Christina Koch (R) putting on their spacesuits as they prepare to leave the hatch of the International Space Station and begin the historical first-ever all-female spacewalk on October 18, 2019.

The two ventured outside the International Space Station on October 18,2019 to replace faulty equipment on the station’s exterior. The astronauts replaced a faulty battery charge/discharge unit (BCDU) that failed to activate following the October 11, 2019 installation of new lithium-ion batteries on the space station’s exterior structure.

The BCDUs regulate the amount of charge put into the batteries that collect energy from the station’s solar arrays to power station systems during periods when the station orbits during nighttime passes around Earth.

Though the BCDU failure has not impacted station operations or crew safety, it does prevent the new batteries from providing increased station power.

(Photograph:AFP)