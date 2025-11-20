Larsen & Toubro (L&T) won a contract to manufacture a customised version of the BvS10 all-terrain vehicle, named BvS10 Sindhu, for the Indian Army. Built in India, it’s optimised for mountain, marsh, desert, and flood zones, and comes with full logistical support.
L&T and BAE Systems Hägglunds announced a licensing and manufacturing agreement to produce the BvS10 Sindhu in India. Under this deal, BAE provides technical and design support, while L&T handles production out of its Armoured Systems Complex in Hazira.
The entire production of the Sindhu variant will happen on Indian soil at L&T’s Hazira facilities. This aligns with India’s “Make in India” push and expands local defense manufacturing capability.
The “Sindhu” version is not just a copy-paste. It’s customized for India’s extreme terrain: high-altitude regions, deserts, marshlands, and flood-prone zones. The vehicle is also amphibious, able to operate in water or flooded terrain.
The BvS10 is a well-known articulated all-terrain vehicle used by several European militaries. Its design allows for two connected vehicle sections that help it cross difficult terrain that conventional wheeled or tracked vehicles struggle with.
Thanks to its modular architecture, the Sindhu variant can be reconfigured for multiple purposes: troop transport, command post, ambulance, recovery, logistics, or even a weapons-armed version. This flexibility is ideal for the Indian Army’s diverse mission needs.
The contract doesn’t just cover manufacturing. L&T and BAE will provide integrated logistics support, including maintenance, spares, and life-cycle sustainment. That ensures operational readiness and lowers reliance on external supply chains.
Thanks to its articulated design and tracked configuration, the BvS10 Sindhu can traverse snow, ice, sand, swamp, and mountain terrain. Its amphibious nature also helps in flood or coast-line operations. For the Indian Army, this means enhanced mobility in remote and strategically sensitive areas such as the Himalayas.