Australia's Mitchell Starc finished the year 2025 with 49 Test wickets after turning 35 in January and he isn't even in top 3. The list includes West Indies' Courtney Walsh (66 wickets in 2000), England's Sydney Barnes (61 wickets in 1912), and Australia's Glenn McGrath (58 wickets in 2005).
West Indies bowler Courtney Walsh took 66 wickets in the year 2000, three years after turning 35 in 1997. In total, he took 519 Test wickets, once highest by a bowler in Test cricket. He retired in 2001 after playing 132 Tests.
Englishman Sydney Barnes took 61 wickets in the year 1912, four years after he turned 35 in the year 1908. He played 27 Tests and took 189 wickets in total including 24 five-fors and best of 9/103 in an innings.
Australia's Glenn McGrath took 58 wickets in 2005 after turning 35 in the same year in February. Overall, he played 124 Tests and took 563 wickets - the second most by a fast bowler ever in Test cricket.
Australia's Mitchell Starc had the best year of his life in 2025. After turning 35 in January, he took 49 Test wickets out of his total 55 in the year. Overall, Starc has played 104 Tests and taken 428 wickets with 18 five-fors and a best of 7/58 in an innings.
England great James Anderson took 43 wickets in the year 2018 at the age of 36. He has the most Test wickets by a pacer - 704 in 188 matches.