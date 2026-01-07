/Meet bowlers with 1000+ international wickets

LOGIN
Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Jan 07, 2026, 21:22 IST | Updated: Jan 07, 2026, 21:22 IST

A rare club in international cricket features bowlers who crossed 1,000 wickets across Tests, ODIs, and T20Is. This story breaks down historic numbers, match-winning spells, major records, and seasons that reshaped bowling excellence across eras.

Taking 1,000 wickets across Tests, ODIs, and T20Is is extremely rare in international cricket. Only a handful of bowlers have reached this mark, showing long careers, fitness, skill, and the ability to dominate batters in every format.

The Sri Lankan spin great finished with 1,347 international wickets. He claimed 77 five-wicket hauls and 22 ten-wicket hauls, with an outstanding bowling average of 22.86, proving his unmatched control and wicket-taking ability.

He also holds major Test records, including most wickets in Tests (800), most Player of the Series awards (11), and most balls bowled in Tests (44,039), underlining his durability and impact over nearly two decades.

The Australian legend ended his career with 1,001 international wickets. He picked up 38 five-wicket hauls and 10 ten-wicket hauls, with a bowling average of 25.51, redefining leg-spin in modern international cricket.

In 2005, the Australian great produced one of the finest bowling years ever, taking 96 wickets in international cricket. His performances that year played a massive role in big series wins and cemented his legendary status.

