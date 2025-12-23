/Meet bowlers to take five wickets in an over in a cricket match - one Indian in the list. Guess who?

Indonesia's Gede Priandana (T20I), Bangladesh's Al-Amin Hossain (T20), India's Abhimanyu Mithun (T20) and New Zealand's Neil Wagner (three-day) are the only bowlers to take five wickets in an over a cricket match.
Indonesia's Gede Priandana is the only bowler to take five wickets in an over of a T20 International. He achieved the landmark against Cambodia on December 23, 2025.
Bangladesh's Al-Amin Hossain was the first bowler to take five wickets in an over in a T20 match. He had done so in 2013-14 against Abahani Limited playing for UCB-BCB XI in the Victory Day T20 Cup.
Ex-India pacer Abhimanyu Mithun has also taken five wickets in an over. He did so in in India's domestic T20 tournament Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2019-20 for Karnataka against Haryana in semis.
Former New Zealand pacer Neil Wagner had taken five wickets in an over in a three-day domestic match in the country - the first such instance across formats.
Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir's over in 2010 T20 World Cup against Australia had produced five wickets - three by him and two run-outs by wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal.