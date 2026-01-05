Since Sir Alex Ferguson departed as Manchester United manager in 2013, the Red Devils have appointed and sacked several managers, including a former Premier League-winning manager. Let’s look at the six managers Man Utd sacked since Ferguson.
Amorim held the Old Trafford fortress for 18 months (November 11, 2024 - January 5, 2026), managing 63 matches, winning 24, losing 21, and drawing 18.
The former Dutch international, who was Manchester United’s manager from May 23, 2022, to October 28, 2024, managing 128 matches, winning 70, losing 35, and drawing 23, also suffered the same fate.
A German international and a professional football coach and executive, managed United (December 3, 2021 - May 22, 2022) as an interim manager for 29 matches, winning 11, losing 8, and drawing 10, and was also sacked.
A former Red Devil and United hero, Ole also managed his ex-club (December 19, 2018 - November 21, 2021) in 168 matches, winning 91, losing 40, and drawing 37.
The most famous of the lot was a former Premier League-winning manager, José Mourinho, who managed United in 144 matches, winning 84, losing 28, and drawing 32 from May 27, 2016, to December 18, 2018.
Among the earliest picks as Ferguson’s replacement more than a decade ago, Louis van Gaal managed United in 103 matches, winning 54, losing 24, and drawing 25 from July 16, 2014, to May 23, 2016.