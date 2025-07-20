Meet 6 legends who missed out on World Cup glory: Three from South Africa, check others

AB de Villiers thrilled fans with his unorthodox, fearless batting. He played three World Cups, reaching the semi-finals in 2007 and 2015. The 2015 heartbreak against New Zealand was the most devastating, as the Proteas side was one of the favourites with Morkel, Duminy and Amla in the squad. Despite no World Cup win, de Villiers ended his ODI career with over 9,500 runs and 25 centuries.