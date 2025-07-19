LOGIN
Meet 5 youngest batters to score 10,000 Test runs, check where Sachin Tendulkar stands

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Jul 19, 2025, 20:32 IST | Updated: Jul 19, 2025, 20:32 IST

From Joe Root to Ricky Ponting, meet the five youngest batters to score 10,000 runs in Test cricket. These give were absolute legends of the game. 10,000 runs in Test matches is a major milestone and only 15 batters have achieved it.

1. Joe Root
(Photograph: AFP)

1. Joe Root

Joe Root is the youngest batter ever, alongside Sir Alastair Cook, to score 10,000 Test runs. He was 31 years and 157 days old when he hit this milestone run during a classic knock at Lord’s in 2022, guiding England to a win over New Zealand.

2. Alastair Cook
(Photograph: AFP)

2. Alastair Cook

Alastair Cook reached 10,000 Test runs at exactly 31 years and 157 days, the same as Root. Nicknamed 'Chef,' he led England with calm and class and retired at an early age of 33. Notably, Cook is the sixth leading run-scorer in Test cricket with 12472 runs.

3. Sachin Tendulkar
(Photograph: AFP)

3. Sachin Tendulkar

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar touched 10,000 runs at 31 years and 326 days. Although Cook and Root reached the milestone before Tendulkar, the God of cricket's final tally of 15,921 runs is still the highest in Test history.

4. Jacques Kallis
(Photograph: AFP)

4. Jacques Kallis

Jacques Kallis crossed the 10,000 mark at 33 years and 134 days. Kallis contributed with the bat, amassing 13,289 runs and 292 wickets. He was the kind of all-rounder every team wants on their side. Kallis holds the record for the most ‘Player of the Match’ awards (23).

5. Ricky Ponting
(Photograph: AFP)

5. Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting reached 10,000 Test runs at 33 years and 162 days. He was the man behind Australia’s dominance during the 2000s. With 13,378 runs, 41 centuries, and two World Cups as captain, he is considered one of the greatest batters to have ever played the game.

