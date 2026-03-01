LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Meet 5 top WWE champions and their WrestleMania 42 challengers

Meet 5 top WWE champions and their WrestleMania 42 challengers

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Mar 01, 2026, 18:25 IST | Updated: Mar 01, 2026, 18:25 IST

While one title changed hands, the other was retained at the recently concluded WWE Elimination Chamber 2026 in Chicago. With the Road to WrestleMania 42 officially underway, it’s time to look at the top five elite champions across men’s and women’s divisions and their challengers at Mania.

Undisputed WWE Champion
1 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

Undisputed WWE Champion

Drew McIntyre is the current Undisputed WWE Champion. After interrupting in the men’s chamber match, costing Cody Rhodes a shot at his title at WrestleMania 42, he is now forced to defend it against the American Nightmare at next week’s SmackDown, as announced by the blue brand’s General Manager, Nick Aldis.

Women’s World Champion
2 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

Women’s World Champion

Stephanie Vaquer is among the top draws across the men’s and women’s divisions in the WWE, and currently holds the Women’s World Championship. At WrestleMania 42, she will defend her title against the Women’s Royal Rumble 2026 winner, Liv Morgan.

Women’s Intercontinental Champion
3 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

Women’s Intercontinental Champion

AJ Lee defeated Becky Lynch at the Elimination Chamber 2026 for the Intercontinental championship. Back in the WWE after a decade (in 2025), AJ Lee won her first title in the company in 11 years. It remains unclear who she faces at the Show of Shows.

World Heavyweight Champion
4 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

World Heavyweight Champion

CM Punk is the current WWE World Heavyweight champion, having retained his coveted title against Finn Balor at the recently concluded Elimination Chamber 2026. At WrestleMania 42, he will face Roman Reigns, who won the Men’s Royal Rumble 2026, in the main event of night 2.

WWE Women’s Champion
5 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

WWE Women’s Champion

Jade Cargill is the current WWE Women’s Champion. The future WrestleMania main eventer will defend her title against the former champion, Rhea Ripley, at this year’s Mania in Las Vegas. Rhea, meanwhile, won the Women’s Elimination Chamber 2026.

Trending Photo

Meet 5 top WWE champions and their WrestleMania 42 challengers
5

Meet 5 top WWE champions and their WrestleMania 42 challengers

'One-way attack drone' debut: How did US turn Iran’s Shahed playbook against Tehran in Operation Epic Fury?
7

'One-way attack drone' debut: How did US turn Iran’s Shahed playbook against Tehran in Operation Epic Fury?

'Dubai, Tel Aviv all closed': Apocalyptic flight radar shows 10 countries bracing for armageddon after assassination of Ali Khamenei
7

'Dubai, Tel Aviv all closed': Apocalyptic flight radar shows 10 countries bracing for armageddon after assassination of Ali Khamenei

From Khamenei to Sinwar: High profile leaders killed by Israel since 2023
13

From Khamenei to Sinwar: High profile leaders killed by Israel since 2023

If UAE's police has Bugattis & Lambos, imagine what its army could unleash on Iran! List of 7 deadly weapons Dubai possesses in its arsenal
7

If UAE's police has Bugattis & Lambos, imagine what its army could unleash on Iran! List of 7 deadly weapons Dubai possesses in its arsenal