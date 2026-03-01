/Meet 5 top WWE champions and their WrestleMania 42 challengers

While one title changed hands, the other was retained at the recently concluded WWE Elimination Chamber 2026 in Chicago. With the Road to WrestleMania 42 officially underway, it’s time to look at the top five elite champions across men’s and women’s divisions and their challengers at Mania.
Drew McIntyre is the current Undisputed WWE Champion. After interrupting in the men’s chamber match, costing Cody Rhodes a shot at his title at WrestleMania 42, he is now forced to defend it against the American Nightmare at next week’s SmackDown, as announced by the blue brand’s General Manager, Nick Aldis.
Stephanie Vaquer is among the top draws across the men’s and women’s divisions in the WWE, and currently holds the Women’s World Championship. At WrestleMania 42, she will defend her title against the Women’s Royal Rumble 2026 winner, Liv Morgan.
AJ Lee defeated Becky Lynch at the Elimination Chamber 2026 for the Intercontinental championship. Back in the WWE after a decade (in 2025), AJ Lee won her first title in the company in 11 years. It remains unclear who she faces at the Show of Shows.
CM Punk is the current WWE World Heavyweight champion, having retained his coveted title against Finn Balor at the recently concluded Elimination Chamber 2026. At WrestleMania 42, he will face Roman Reigns, who won the Men’s Royal Rumble 2026, in the main event of night 2.
Jade Cargill is the current WWE Women’s Champion. The future WrestleMania main eventer will defend her title against the former champion, Rhea Ripley, at this year’s Mania in Las Vegas. Rhea, meanwhile, won the Women’s Elimination Chamber 2026.