/Meet 5 teams with highest T20I totals against a Full Member ICC nation

India’s 283/1 against South Africa in Johannesburg in November 2024 is one of the standout high totals in men’s T20 International cricket. In the fourth T20I of their 2024 tour, India’s batters unleashed an extraordinary display, finishing on 283 for 1 in their 20 overs, which is not only India’s highest T20I total on foreign soil but also the highest team score ever recorded in South Africa in this format.