/Meet 5 teams with highest T20I totals against a Full Member ICC nation

Meet the five teams with the highest T20I totals against a Full Member ICC nation, which now includes India after their 271/5 against the Kiwis. The list also features Afghanistan and England, while the likes of New Zealand, Ireland, Bangladesh and South Africa are on the receiving end.
England’s extraordinary 304/2 against South Africa in Manchester in September 2025 stands out among the highest T20I totals ever recorded. In that match, England posted their highest-ever T20I team score, surpassing their previous best of 267/3, and it ranks as the third-highest total in men’s international T20 cricket history.
India’s 297/6 against Bangladesh in Hyderabad in October 2024 is one of the most remarkable team totals in men’s T20 International history. In that third T20I of the series, India posted a massive 297 for 6 in their 20 overs, powered by a breathtaking 111 off 47 balls from Sanju Samson and a blazing 75 from captain Suryakumar Yadav, with crucial late cameos from Hardik Pandya and Riyan Parag helping to push the score to record levels.
India’s 283/1 against South Africa in Johannesburg in November 2024 is one of the standout high totals in men’s T20 International cricket. In the fourth T20I of their 2024 tour, India’s batters unleashed an extraordinary display, finishing on 283 for 1 in their 20 overs, which is not only India’s highest T20I total on foreign soil but also the highest team score ever recorded in South Africa in this format.
In the second T20I between Afghanistan and Ireland at Dehradun in February 2019, Afghanistan produced one of the most explosive batting displays in Twenty20 history by posting 278 for 3 in their 20 overs, which at the time became the highest team total ever recorded in a men’s T20 International.
In the 5th T20I between India and New Zealand at Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum) on Jan 31, India posted a massive 271/5 in their 20 overs, marking one of the highest team totals in men’s T20 Internationals and India’s third-highest score ever in the format behind their 297/6 against Bangladesh and 283/1 against South Africa.