Meet 5 right-hand batters fastest to 10,000 ODI runs

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Jan 07, 2026, 17:48 IST | Updated: Jan 07, 2026, 17:48 IST

Several players have achieved this majestic feat of scoring 10,000 or more ODI runs. Here, we look at the top five right-handed batters quickest to this milestone. The list includes three Indians.

Virat Kohli (IND)
Star Indian batter Virat Kohli is the quickest player to 10,000 ODI runs, achieving this feat in 36 fewer innings than the second-best. Among the two active players on this list, Virat scored his 10,000th ODI run in his 205th inning.

Rohit Sharma (IND)
Virat’s batting partner and fellow former captain Rohit Sharma is second on the overall list, taking 241 innings to reach the 10,000-mark in the One-Dayers. While Virat achieved this feat in 2018, Rohit ticked it five years later in 2023.

Sachin Tendulkar (IND)
The Master Blaster and first man ever to complete 10,000 ODI runs, Sachin Tendulkar, achieved this feat during an ODI game against Australia in Indore in 2001 (his 259th ODI inning). Cricket’s perhaps greatest cricketer added 8246 more runs since, finishing with the most runs in ODIs.

Ricky Ponting (AUS)
The fourth name on the list of right-handers fastest to 10,000 ODI runs, and the fifth overall (after Sourav Ganguly, who is fourth), is former Australian captain Ricky Ponting. One of the best the game has seen, Ponting took 266 innings to unlock this milestone in an ODI against South Africa in 2007.

Jacques Kallis (SA)
The best cricket all-rounder, Jacques Kallis, is fifth on this list (sixth overall), having achieved this feat during an ODI (272nd inning) against Australia in Sydney in 2009. He, however, remains the only South African to hit 10,000 or more runs in One-Dayers.

