Meet 5 players with the most consecutive Wimbledon titles won in Open Era (Men’s Singles) as Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner meet in the 2025 final. The list features Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Pete Sampras and Bjorn Borg.
Sweden’s Bjorn Borg won five consecutive Wimbledon titles from 1976 to 1980 as dominated the grass courts at SW19 in the second half of the 1970s. Borg would also win six French Open titles during the period but failed to win any slams on a hard court.
Pete Sampras enjoyed a flamboyant run at Wimbledon having won three titles from 1993 to 1995. He beat the likes of Goran Ivanišević, Boris Becker and Jim Courier on his way to the championships on all those occasions.
Sampras features twice on the list after winning the Wimbledon title on four consecutive occasions from 1997 to 2000. In total he won seven Wimbledon titles, winning all seven in eight seasons from 1993 to 2000.
Roger Federer dominated the Wimbledon courts from 2003 to 2007 as he won five consecutive titles. The Swiss star in total won eight Wimbledon singles titles, winning three more in 2009, 2012 and 2017.
Novak Djokovic won four Wimbledon titles from 2018 to 2022 and reached seven straight finals until losing the 2023 and 2024 finals. Since Wimbledon was not played in 2020 due to the outbreak of COVID-19, he missed out on five consecutive titles.