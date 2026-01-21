/Meet 5 players with most runs without winning an IPL title ft AB de Villiers

From KL Rahul to AB de Villiers here is a look at five players with most runs without winning an IPL title. The list of players also consists of Chris Gayle, Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant as teams prepare for the latest round of retentions.
KL Rahul stands out as one of the most prolific run-scorers in IPL history without having lifted the coveted title. With 5,222 runs in 145 matches, Rahul has been a model of consistency and class at the top of the order.
AB de Villiers, one of the most dynamic and beloved players in IPL history, amassed 5,162 runs in 184 matches without ever winning the title. Representing Delhi Daredevils initially and later becoming a cornerstone of Royal Challengers Bangalore, De Villiers mesmerized fans with his breathtaking stroke play and 360-degree shot range.
Chris Gayle, remains one of the most destructive batters ever to grace the IPL, scoring 4,965 runs in 184 matches without winning a title. Known for his towering sixes and fearless approach, Gayle redefined T20 batting during his stints with Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings.
Sanju Samson has emerged as one of the most talented and dependable batters in the IPL, amassing 4,704 runs in 177 matches without yet tasting title success. Representing teams like Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals over the years, Samson has built a reputation for his elegant stroke play, explosive power, and ability to anchor innings under pressure.
Rishabh Pant has been one of the most exciting and explosive batters in the IPL, scoring 3,553 runs in 125 matches without yet winning the title. Representing the Delhi Capitals throughout his career, Pant has established himself as the team’s batting mainstay and a game-changer in the middle order.