/Meet 5 players with most Man of the Match awards in T20Is; Suryakumar ahead of Kohli

Winning player of the match awards in T20Is is a straight-up applaudable feat, and doing it in double digits speaks volumes about the player. Let’s look at the ones who have done it the most.
Virandeep Singh from Malaysia holds the record for the most player of the match awards won in the men’s T20Is, bagging it a record 22 times and counting. In 111 T20I games, Virandeep has amassed 3180 runs, including a hundred and 23 fifties.
Veteran Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza is next on this list, with 19 Player of the Match awards and counting. Having played close to 130 T20Is, Raza has amassed 2883 runs and picked up 102 wickets, making him one of the handy players in this format.
Current India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav is placed third on the list of players with the most Man of the Match awards in men’s T20Is. Recently winning his 17th award, Suryakumar surpassed Virat Kohli on this elite list.
Former Indian captain Virat Kohli is fourth on this list, having collected 16 Player of the Match awards during his decorated T20I career. Kohli did it all in his shortest format career, including winning the T20 World Cup in 2024.
Nabi, the veteran Afghanistan all-rounder, is also on this list, in the fifth place with 14 Player of the Match awards and counting. Competing in the ongoing T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, Nabi is likely to add more to such accolades.