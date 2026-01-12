LOGIN
Meet 5 players with most international runs; Kohli closes in on Sachin

Published: Jan 12, 2026, 13:02 IST | Updated: Jan 12, 2026, 13:02 IST

Scoring runs across formats is an art, and several mastered it over the years, with a handful of them doing it for fun and in abundance across formats. Let’s check who tops the chart for most international runs.

Sachin Tendulkar (India)
Perhaps the greatest cricketer of all time, India’s Sachin Tendulkar, leads the chart for the most international runs across formats. Having played and stayed at the top of the game for close to two decades, Sachin amassed 34,357 runs in 664 matches for India, averaging 48.52.

Virat Kohli (India)
The second on this list is his countryman and batting legend Virat Kohli, who recently jumped one place on this list. With 28,068 runs and counting, he is next to Sachin for the most international runs.

Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)
Ex-Sri Lankan captain and batting giant, Kumar Sangakkara, held the second spot for the longest time before Kohli surpassed him during his first ODI appearance in 2026. Sangakkara had scored 28,016 runs across three formats, averaging close to 47.

Ricky Ponting (Australia)
The most successful cricket captain of his time, Australia’s Ricky Ponting, dropped one place to fourth position. In a 17-year decorated career, Ponting excelled with the bat, smashing 27,483 runs in 560 outings for Australia.

Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka)
Sangakkara’s former teammate and captain, Mahela Jayawardene, is fifth on this list. Another cricket legend, Jayawardene, collected 25,957 runs in 652 matches for Sri Lanka – the second-most matches played by any cricketer to date.

