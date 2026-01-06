/Meet 5 players with most international runs against one team, two Indian on the list

Cricket has had countless batting heroes, many of whom have achieved unmatched accolades. We take a look at those who have scored the most runs against a single opponent in international cricket; the list includes two current cricketers.
Sachin was the biggest cricketing name of his time, perhaps of all time, and used to thrive against the mighty Australians across formats. Facing their top bowlers at their peaks, Sachin amassed close to 7000 international runs (6707) in 110 matches, averaging 49.68, including 20 hundreds.
One of the two active cricketers on this list is Indian batting giant Virat Kohli, who, in his decorated career, smashed Australians to all parts of the ground. Against his favourite opponents, Virat has scored 5551 runs and counting in international cricket, averaging 48.69, with 17 tons to his name.
The Master Blaster has scored over 33,000 international runs, so evidently, he must have his favourite opponents. Barring Australia, Sachin also loved scoring against Sri Lanka, against whom he has collected 5108 runs in 109 matches, averaging above 49, with 17 hundreds.
Next on the list is current Australian Test star Steve Smith, who recently broke several records with his latest SCG hundred. His 37th Test ton in Sydney against England saw him surpass Don Bradman for the most runs against an opponent in international cricket. Against the Poms, Smith now has 5085 runs and counting in 90 matches, averaging 48.89.
Cricket’s greatest batter, Sir Donald George Bradman, mostly played against England during his cricket career, smashing 5028 runs in just 37 matches, averaging 89.78, including 19 hundreds.