/Meet 5 Players to Register Most Ducks in Tests in 2025, two Indians on the list

Cricket can be tough, and it has been for a few players this year, who registered the most ducks in Tests in 2025. Check out the top five batters who made it to this unwanted list.
The Windies spin-bowling all-rounder, Jomel Warrican, tops the list for players with the most ducks in Tests this year. The left-arm spinner, who bats right, got out on zeroes five times in 12 innings in 2025.
The Indian pace hero, Mohammed Siraj, is second on this list, getting out on a duck four times in 14 Test innings this year. Siraj scored just 30 runs in 2025, averaging 3.33.
Pakistan spinner Noman Ali is third on this list with four ducks to his name in Test cricket this year. Known for destroying line-ups with his witty off-cutters, Noman collected just 32 runs off limited outings this year, averaging 4.57.
The fourth name on this list is that of ace quick Jasprit Bumrah from India. Known for dismantling stumps for fun, Bumrah hasn’t been able to help India much with the bat in hand this year, getting out on a duck four times. He scored just 38 runs in 11 innings, averaging 4.75.
West Indies’ pacer spearhead Jayden Seales is fifth on this unwanted list, getting out on a duck four times in 17 innings this year. He, however, has 133 runs to his name in nine matches, averaging 11.08.