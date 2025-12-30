LOGIN
Meet 5 Players to Hit Most Test Hundreds in 2025, one Indian on the list

Published: Dec 30, 2025, 15:35 IST | Updated: Dec 30, 2025, 15:35 IST

2025 is over, and we take a look at five cricketers who have had the most successful years in terms of centuries hit in Test cricket. One Indian made this list.

Shubman Gill (IND)
1 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

Shubman Gill (IND)

Newly-appointed Indian Test captain Shubman Gill leads the chart with the most Test centuries to his name this year. The right-hander, who replaced Rohit Sharma in the whites, slammed five Test tons in 2025, averaging just above 70, with the best score of 269.

Joe Root (ENG)
2 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

Joe Root (ENG)

Following him is England batting great Joe Root, who enjoyed another successful year, hitting four tons and 805 runs in 10 Tests this year. He averaged 50.31 and has the best score of 150.

Tom Lathan (NZ)
3 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

Tom Lathan (NZ)

New Zealand opener Tom Latham is third on this list, with three Test centuries to his name this year. Although he hasn’t been the most consistent player despite being an integral part of the Kiwi Test team, his performance peaked during the recently concluded series against the West Indies, wherein he hit all three tons against them.

Devon Conway (NZ)
4 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

Devon Conway (NZ)

Latham’s Test opening partner, Devon Conway, also made it to the list, sitting in the fourth place with three Test centuries to his name this year. The left-hander whacked 227 against the West Indies recently, averaging a massive 87.12 in 2025.

Najmul Hossain Shanto (BAN)
5 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

Najmul Hossain Shanto (BAN)

Bangladesh’s batting mainstay Najmul Shanto is fifth on this list, with as many as three Test hundreds to his name this year. The left-hander averaged 59.11 with the bat in hand, scoring 532 runs in six Tests.

