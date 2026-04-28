/Meet 5 Players to Hit Most Sixes as Teenagers in T20

Move over Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Dewald Brevis! At just 15, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has claimed the world record for the most T20 sixes hit by a teenager. Discover the full top 5 list of the game’s most explosive young power-hitters.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the Rajasthan Royals opener, tops the list with 94 T20 sixes and counting. At just over 15, he has a chance to pile up this tally, which could be among the unbreakable records in the game. Interestingly, he has played just 26 T20 matches to date (till April 27, 2026).
Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz is second on this list. Known for clearing boundaries for fun, even during his teens, the right-hander has recorded 90 T20 sixes in 52 innings before turning 20.
The South African batting prodigy, also known as ‘Baby AB’ for resembling his hero, AB de Villiers, had smashed 73 sixes in the T20s in 42 games as a teenager.
Nepalese batter Gulsan Jha has made it to the list as well. Just before turning 20, the lanky batter had registered 53 maximums in 49 T20 contested matches worldwide.
Fifth on this list is another Indian batter, Ishan Kishan, who, during his teens, had whacked 53 maximums in 52 T20 outings, including for his IPL teams, domestic sides and India A and B teams.