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Meet 5 Players to Hit Most Sixes as Teenagers in T20

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Apr 28, 2026, 18:38 IST | Updated: Apr 28, 2026, 18:38 IST

Move over Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Dewald Brevis! At just 15, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has claimed the world record for the most T20 sixes hit by a teenager. Discover the full top 5 list of the game’s most explosive young power-hitters.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi – 94 sixes in 26 T20 innings (and counting)
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(Photograph: AFP)

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi – 94 sixes in 26 T20 innings (and counting)

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the Rajasthan Royals opener, tops the list with 94 T20 sixes and counting. At just over 15, he has a chance to pile up this tally, which could be among the unbreakable records in the game. Interestingly, he has played just 26 T20 matches to date (till April 27, 2026).

Rahmanullah Gurbaz – 90 sixes in 52 T20 innings
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(Photograph: AFP)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz – 90 sixes in 52 T20 innings

Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz is second on this list. Known for clearing boundaries for fun, even during his teens, the right-hander has recorded 90 T20 sixes in 52 innings before turning 20.

Dewald Brevis – 73 sixes in 42 T20 innings
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(Photograph: Others)

Dewald Brevis – 73 sixes in 42 T20 innings

The South African batting prodigy, also known as ‘Baby AB’ for resembling his hero, AB de Villiers, had smashed 73 sixes in the T20s in 42 games as a teenager.

Gulsan Jha – 53 sixes in 49 matches
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(Photograph: Others)

Gulsan Jha – 53 sixes in 49 matches

Nepalese batter Gulsan Jha has made it to the list as well. Just before turning 20, the lanky batter had registered 53 maximums in 49 T20 contested matches worldwide.

Ishan Kishan – 53 sixes in 52 matches
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(Photograph: AFP)

Ishan Kishan – 53 sixes in 52 matches

Fifth on this list is another Indian batter, Ishan Kishan, who, during his teens, had whacked 53 maximums in 52 T20 outings, including for his IPL teams, domestic sides and India A and B teams.

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