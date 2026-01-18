LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Meet 5 Players fastest to 6000 T20 Runs; only one Indian on the list

Meet 5 Players fastest to 6000 T20 Runs; only one Indian on the list

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Jan 18, 2026, 15:12 IST | Updated: Jan 18, 2026, 15:15 IST

The best batters know no format, no boundaries; they just know how to score anywhere. In the early days of T20 cricket, a few mastered this art. Let’s check out the players quickest to 6000 T20 runs.

Chris Gayle (162 innings)
1 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

Chris Gayle (162 innings)

Chris Gayle remains the best T20 batter for a reason. More than a decade ago, in 2014, Gayle became the fastest player to 6000 T20 runs, unlocking this feat against Kings XI Punjab in an IPL game for the RCB.

Babar Azam (165 innings)
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Babar Azam (165 innings)

Former Pakistan captain Babar is second on this list. A pioneer in T20 batting, Babar achieved this feat in his 165th inning, during a T20I against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2021.

KL Rahul (166 innings)
3 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

KL Rahul (166 innings)

Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in an IPL 2022 game, the then-LSG captain KL Rahul reached his 6000th T20 run in his 166th inning. He is the only Indian in the top five.

Shaun Marsh (180 innings)
4 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

Shaun Marsh (180 innings)

A surprise name on this list is that of a former Australian opener, Shaun Marsh, who reached the 6000-run mark in the T20s in his 180th inning. Playing for Melbourne Renegades, Marsh unlocked the milestone against Sydney Thunder.

Devon Conway (180 innings)
5 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

Devon Conway (180 innings)

Tied with Marsh on the number of innings (180), New Zealand opener Devon Conway is fifth on this, having achieved this during a Major League Cricket (MLC) game for the Texas Super Kings.

Trending Photo

Beyond -50°C: Top 7 coldest cities in the world for ultimate winter survival test
7

Beyond -50°C: Top 7 coldest cities in the world for ultimate winter survival test

Why Chabahar port matters to India: 5 strategic reasons New Delhi cannot walk away from Iran’s port
8

Why Chabahar port matters to India: 5 strategic reasons New Delhi cannot walk away from Iran’s port

Iran’s first drone carrier Shahid Bahman Bagheri: How a converted container ship became a naval UAV Platform
7

Iran’s first drone carrier Shahid Bahman Bagheri: How a converted container ship became a naval UAV Platform

Sanctions, inflation and economic crisis: Why cryptocurrency use is surging inside Iran
7

Sanctions, inflation and economic crisis: Why cryptocurrency use is surging inside Iran

Meet 5 Indian batters with fastest IPL fifties ft Yashasvi Jaiswal
5

Meet 5 Indian batters with fastest IPL fifties ft Yashasvi Jaiswal