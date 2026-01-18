The best batters know no format, no boundaries; they just know how to score anywhere. In the early days of T20 cricket, a few mastered this art. Let’s check out the players quickest to 6000 T20 runs.
Chris Gayle remains the best T20 batter for a reason. More than a decade ago, in 2014, Gayle became the fastest player to 6000 T20 runs, unlocking this feat against Kings XI Punjab in an IPL game for the RCB.
Former Pakistan captain Babar is second on this list. A pioneer in T20 batting, Babar achieved this feat in his 165th inning, during a T20I against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2021.
Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in an IPL 2022 game, the then-LSG captain KL Rahul reached his 6000th T20 run in his 166th inning. He is the only Indian in the top five.
A surprise name on this list is that of a former Australian opener, Shaun Marsh, who reached the 6000-run mark in the T20s in his 180th inning. Playing for Melbourne Renegades, Marsh unlocked the milestone against Sydney Thunder.
Tied with Marsh on the number of innings (180), New Zealand opener Devon Conway is fifth on this, having achieved this during a Major League Cricket (MLC) game for the Texas Super Kings.