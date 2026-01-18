LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Meet 5 Players fastest to 10,000 T20 Runs

Meet 5 Players fastest to 10,000 T20 Runs

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Jan 18, 2026, 14:26 IST | Updated: Jan 18, 2026, 14:26 IST

Several superstars, current and former, made this list, including the ‘Universe Boss’. As players worldwide continue to stack up their T20 runs, let’s check who was the quickest to 10,000 runs in this format.

Babar Azam (271 innings)
1 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

Babar Azam (271 innings)

Playing against Karachi Kings in PSL 2024, former Pakistan captain and Peshawar Zalmi’s Babar Azam achieved the milestone of completing 10,000 T20 runs, quickest among all, in just 271 innings.

Chris Gayle (285 innings)
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Chris Gayle (285 innings)

The first man to unlock this feat of scoring 10,000 T20 runs was West Indies’ batting giant Chris Gayle. The ‘universe boss’ reached this figure in 285 innings, during RCB’s away game against Gujarat Lions in IPL 2017.

Virat Kohli (299 innings)
3 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

Virat Kohli (299 innings)

Perhaps the best batter of his time, Virat Kohli, currently sits in the third place on this list, having achieved this feat in his 299th T20 inning (for RCB against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021).

David Warner (303 innings)
4 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

David Warner (303 innings)

Former Australian opener David Warner is fourth on this list. He took 303 T20 innings to complete 10,000 runs in this format. The dashing opener reached this milestone playing for SunRisers Hyderabad (in his 303rd inning) against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021.

Aaron Finch (327 innings)
5 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

Aaron Finch (327 innings)

Another T20 batting great and Warner’s former opening partner, Aaron Finch, from Australia, sits in fifth place. Against Perth Scorchers in BBL 2021, Finch, playing for Melbourne Renegades, completed his 10,000th T20 run in his 327th inning.

Trending Photo

Beyond -50°C: Top 7 coldest cities in the world for ultimate winter survival test
7

Beyond -50°C: Top 7 coldest cities in the world for ultimate winter survival test

Why Chabahar port matters to India: 5 strategic reasons New Delhi cannot walk away from Iran’s port
8

Why Chabahar port matters to India: 5 strategic reasons New Delhi cannot walk away from Iran’s port

Iran’s first drone carrier Shahid Bahman Bagheri: How a converted container ship became a naval UAV Platform
7

Iran’s first drone carrier Shahid Bahman Bagheri: How a converted container ship became a naval UAV Platform

Sanctions, inflation and economic crisis: Why cryptocurrency use is surging inside Iran
7

Sanctions, inflation and economic crisis: Why cryptocurrency use is surging inside Iran

Meet 5 Indian batters with fastest IPL fifties ft Yashasvi Jaiswal
5

Meet 5 Indian batters with fastest IPL fifties ft Yashasvi Jaiswal