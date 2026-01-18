/Meet 5 Players fastest to 10,000 T20 Runs

Several superstars, current and former, made this list, including the ‘Universe Boss’. As players worldwide continue to stack up their T20 runs, let’s check who was the quickest to 10,000 runs in this format.
Playing against Karachi Kings in PSL 2024, former Pakistan captain and Peshawar Zalmi’s Babar Azam achieved the milestone of completing 10,000 T20 runs, quickest among all, in just 271 innings.
The first man to unlock this feat of scoring 10,000 T20 runs was West Indies’ batting giant Chris Gayle. The ‘universe boss’ reached this figure in 285 innings, during RCB’s away game against Gujarat Lions in IPL 2017.
Perhaps the best batter of his time, Virat Kohli, currently sits in the third place on this list, having achieved this feat in his 299th T20 inning (for RCB against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021).
Former Australian opener David Warner is fourth on this list. He took 303 T20 innings to complete 10,000 runs in this format. The dashing opener reached this milestone playing for SunRisers Hyderabad (in his 303rd inning) against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021.
Another T20 batting great and Warner’s former opening partner, Aaron Finch, from Australia, sits in fifth place. Against Perth Scorchers in BBL 2021, Finch, playing for Melbourne Renegades, completed his 10,000th T20 run in his 327th inning.