/Meet 5 left-arm pacers to reach fastest 100 ODI wickets: No Indian features

Reaching 100 ODI wickets quicker than most is a tough job for any left-arm pacer. Only a handful have done it at top speed, and interestingly, no Indian bowler features in this elite list.
Bilal Khan reached 100 ODI wickets in just 49 matches, the fastest by a left-arm pacer. The Oman quick achieved the milestone against Namibia in Dundee and has been a key strike bowler for his team in international cricket.
Shaheen Shah Afridi hit the 100-wicket mark in 51 ODIs, becoming one of Pakistan’s most dangerous left-arm pacers. His ability to swing the new ball and strike early has made him a major force in white-ball cricket.
Mitchell Starc reached 100 ODI wickets in 52 matches, continuing Australia’s long line of dominant fast bowlers. His pace, yorkers, and big-tournament impact make him one of the most feared left-arm quicks in modern cricket.
Mustafizur Rahman reached the milestone in 54 ODIs. The Bangladesh left-arm pacer made a huge impact early in his career with clever cutters and control, becoming one of the most reliable bowlers for his side in big matches.
Trent Boult completed 100 ODI wickets in 56 matches. The New Zealand left-arm quick is known for deadly swing with the new ball and consistent breakthroughs, making him one of the most complete white-ball bowlers of his era.