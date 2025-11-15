/Meet 5 left-arm pacers to reach fastest 100 ODI wickets: No Indian features

LOGIN
Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Nov 15, 2025, 16:02 IST | Updated: Nov 15, 2025, 16:02 IST

 Reaching 100 ODI wickets quicker than most is a tough job for any left-arm pacer. Only a handful have done it at top speed, and interestingly, no Indian bowler features in this elite list.

Bilal Khan
(Photograph: X)

Bilal Khan reached 100 ODI wickets in just 49 matches, the fastest by a left-arm pacer. The Oman quick achieved the milestone against Namibia in Dundee and has been a key strike bowler for his team in international cricket.

Shaheen Shah Afridi
(Photograph: AFP)

Shaheen Shah Afridi hit the 100-wicket mark in 51 ODIs, becoming one of Pakistan’s most dangerous left-arm pacers. His ability to swing the new ball and strike early has made him a major force in white-ball cricket.

Mitchell Starc
(Photograph: AFP)

Mitchell Starc reached 100 ODI wickets in 52 matches, continuing Australia’s long line of dominant fast bowlers. His pace, yorkers, and big-tournament impact make him one of the most feared left-arm quicks in modern cricket.

Mustafizur Rahman
(Photograph: AFP)

Mustafizur Rahman reached the milestone in 54 ODIs. The Bangladesh left-arm pacer made a huge impact early in his career with clever cutters and control, becoming one of the most reliable bowlers for his side in big matches.

Trent Boult
(Photograph: AFP)

Trent Boult completed 100 ODI wickets in 56 matches. The New Zealand left-arm quick is known for deadly swing with the new ball and consistent breakthroughs, making him one of the most complete white-ball bowlers of his era.

