/Meet 5 Indians to pick most wickets in each of last 5 T20 World Cups

With the 10th edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup just around the corner, we take a look at the Indians who returned with the most wickets in each of the last five editions from 2014 to 2024.
Premier T20I seamer, Arshdeep Singh, was the best Indian bowler in the previous edition of the T20 World Cup two years ago (in the Americas), returning with 17 wickets from eight games, helping Team India clinch their second title.
Since emerging on the international cricket scene, the left-arm quick from India, Arshdeep Singh, has hit the right notes. During his first-ever T20 World Cup four years ago in 2022, he was India’s highest wicket-taker with 10 scalps to his name.
During the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE, a forgettable tournament for the Men in Blue, ace quick Jasprit Bumrah was the best Indian bowler, picking up a mere seven wickets as India got knocked out from the group stage itself.
A two-time ICC trophy winner, seamer Ashish Nehra, topped the wickets chart for India during his last T20 World Cup appearance in 2016. The now-retired pacer managed six wickets for the hosts, who fell shy of a title opportunity following a semi-final loss to the eventual winners, West Indies.
Former Indian spinner and a World Cup-winner, Ravichandran Ashwin, was the country’s leading wicket-taker at the 2014 edition in Bangladesh. The right-arm off-spinner picked up 11 wickets in the tournament but failed to lead his team to its second crown, as Sri Lanka beat them in the finale.