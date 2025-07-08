Meet 5 Indian cricket greats who never scored a hundred at Lord’s ft Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Virat Kohli, VVS Laxman and Virender Sehwag.
India’s legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar never scored a hundred at the ‘home of cricket’ having failed to do so on nine occasions he came out to bat. Interestingly, his best score was 37 in July 2007, meaning he did not even manage to score a fifty at the venue.
Sunil Gavaskar played 10 times at Lord’s but could only manage a best of 59 in August 1979. He would only score two fifties during those 10 innings, meaning he did not enjoy his outing at the iconic venue.
Like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli also failed to make his mark at Lord’s, mustering a best of 42 in August 2021. He was dismissed for a golden duck in his first match at Lord’s in 2014, however, India did win the match.
One of the greatest middle-order batters in India’s history, VVS Laxman managed to score two fifties at Lord’s with a best of 74 in 2002. However, he like others also failed to reach the triple-figure mark in the Test format at the coveted venue.
In his only Test outing at Lord’s Virender Sehwag scored 84 and 27 respectively, missing out on a hundred at Lord’s. Despite enjoying a stellar career, it was a Lord’s hundred that eluded the Indian batting great.