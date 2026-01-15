LOGIN
Meet 5 Indian bowlers with most wickets in T20 World Cup history

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Jan 15, 2026, 23:03 IST | Updated: Jan 15, 2026, 23:03 IST

Across nine editions of the T20 World Cups, several Indians bowlers shone big time. Let’s look at who is India’s highest wicket-taker in the T20 World Cup history. The list includes two former T20 cricketers.

Ravichandran Ashwin - 32 wickets in 24 matches
Ravichandran Ashwin - 32 wickets in 24 matches

Former Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is the most successful Indian bowler in T20 World Cup history, picking up the most wickets (32) in 24 contested matches. His best figures in the T20 WC read 4/11.

Arshdeep Singh - 27 wickets in 14 matches
Arshdeep Singh - 27 wickets in 14 matches

Next on this list is current ace quick, Arshdeep Singh, who has 27 T20 World Cup wickets to his name and counting. The highest wicket-taker for India in the last edition in the Americas, Arshdeep, will continue to hog all the limelight at the forthcoming T20 WC in India and Sri Lanka. His best bowling figure is 4/9.

Jasprit Bumrah - 26 wickets in 18 matches
Jasprit Bumrah - 26 wickets in 18 matches

Arshdeep’s partner and perhaps the best bowler across formats right now, Jasprit Bumrah, is sitting in the third place with 26 wickets and counting in T20 World Cup history. His best bowling figures in this tournament read 3/7.

Hardik Pandya - 24 wickets in 24 matches
Hardik Pandya - 24 wickets in 24 matches

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya sits in the fourth place with 24 T20 World Cup wickets (and counting) in as many matches. With him ready to roar at this year’s T20 WC, he could jump a few places.

Ravindra Jadeja - 22 wickets in 30 matches
Ravindra Jadeja - 22 wickets in 30 matches

Another former Indian T20 World Cup winner, Ravindra Jadeja, is fifth on the list with 22 wickets in 30 T20 WC matches. Jadeja, a proper spin-bowling all-rounder, had the best figures of 3/15 in the tournament's history.

