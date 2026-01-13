/Meet 5 Indian bowlers fastest to 150 ODI wickets

A historic bowling milestone, five Indian match-winners, and a race defined by pace, spin, and precision. This story uncovers a record that shaped ODI cricket and celebrates moments that changed games forever.
Mohammed Shami became the fastest Indian to 150 ODI wickets in July 2022 against England at The Oval. With sharp seam movement and unmatched control, he established himself as India’s most lethal strike bowler in limited-overs cricket.
Kuldeep Yadav reached 150 ODI wickets in September 2023 against Sri Lanka at Colombo. The wrist-spinner’s ability to deceive batters with flight and turn made him India’s quickest spinner to the landmark.
Ajit Agarkar completed 150 ODI wickets in June 2002 against Sri Lanka at The Oval. Often underrated, his pace and knack for breakthroughs made him a vital wicket-taker for India.
Zaheer Khan touched the 150-wicket mark in August 2005 against Africa XI at Durban. A master of swing and strategy, he led India’s fast-bowling unit with intelligence and aggression.
Anil Kumble reached 150 ODI wickets in January 1997 against Zimbabwe at Paarl. Known for his discipline and fighting spirit, he laid the foundation for India’s dominance in spin bowling.