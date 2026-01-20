LOGIN
Meet 5 Indian batters with most T20I sixes against New Zealand

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Jan 20, 2026, 18:00 IST | Updated: Jan 20, 2026, 18:00 IST

Meet the top five Indian batters with the most sixes against New Zealand in T20Is. From Rohit Sharma’s power to Suryakumar Yadav’s flair, these players changed games with big hits and fearless batting.

Rohit Sharma
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma sits on top with 37 sixes against New Zealand in T20Is. He played 17 matches and scored 511 runs. His pull shots and clean hits over midwicket made him a constant danger during the powerplay and at the death.

Virat Kohli
2 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli smashed 29 sixes against New Zealand in T20 cricket. In 10 matches, he scored 311 runs. Known more for timing than power, Kohli still cleared the ropes regularly with lofted drives and wristy shots.

Suryakumar Yadav
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav has hit 26 sixes in just 8 T20Is against New Zealand. He scored 284 runs and even struck a century. His fearless batting and 360-degree shots keep bowlers under pressure throughout the innings.

KL Rahul
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

KL Rahul

KL Rahul also has 26 sixes versus New Zealand in T20Is from 8 matches. He scored 322 runs as an opener. Rahul combines solid technique with power, using straight hits and pick-up shots to dominate attacks early.

Shreyas Iyer
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer has smashed 14 sixes against New Zealand in T20 internationals. He played 13 matches and scored 225 runs. Strong against spin, Iyer often targets the leg side with slog sweeps and clean lofted shots.

