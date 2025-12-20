India has produced some of the best run-scorers in T20 World Cup history. From Kohli’s consistency to Gambhir at No.5, these five players have dominated with big scores, while No.2 boasts two titles.
Virat Kohli is the highest run-scorer in T20 World Cup history with 1292 runs in 35 matches. He averages an outstanding 58.72 and has scored 15 fifties, delivering consistency and match-winning knocks on the biggest stage.
Rohit Sharma has scored 1220 runs in 47 T20 World Cup matches at an average of 34.85. With 12 half-centuries, he has played several impactful knocks at the top of the order across multiple editions.
Yuvraj Singh scored 593 runs in 31 T20 World Cup matches at an average of 23.72. He hit four fifties and was known for his aggressive batting and ability to change games quickly.
MS Dhoni accumulated 529 runs in 33 T20 World Cup matches while remaining unbeaten 14 times. He averaged 35.26 and played the finisher’s role to perfection, guiding India through tense situations.
Gautam Gambhir scored 524 runs in 21 T20 World Cup matches at an average of 26.20. With four half-centuries, he provided solidity at the top and played crucial knocks in pressure games.