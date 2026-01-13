/Meet 5 Indian batters fastest to 8,000 ODI runs

A rare batting milestone, five Indian legends, and a race against time. This story breaks down a record that reshaped ODI history and highlights moments that defined modern Indian cricket.
Virat Kohli became the fastest Indian to 8000 ODI runs in June 2017 against Bangladesh at Birmingham. Calm, sharp, and always in control, he made run-chasing look easy and set a new standard for consistency in modern-day cricket.
Rohit Sharma reached 8000 ODI runs in March 2019 against Australia at Delhi. Known for his elegant strokeplay and big hundreds, Rohit proved why he is one of the most dangerous openers in limited-overs cricket history.
Sourav Ganguly completed 8000 ODI runs in November 2002 against the West Indies at Nagpur. A fearless leader and stylish left-hander, he rebuilt Indian cricket with confidence and gave young players the belief to play bold cricket.
Sachin Tendulkar touched 8000 ODI runs in June 1999 against Pakistan at Manchester. The master of technique and patience, he carried Indian batting on his shoulders and inspired a generation with his dedication and class.
MS Dhoni reached the 8000 ODI run mark in January 2014 against New Zealand at Wellington. A cool finisher and smart leader, he changed how India played limited-overs cricket with his calm mindset and sharp game sense.