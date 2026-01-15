LOGIN
Meet 5 highest wicket takers in each of last 5 T20 World Cups

Strangely, not even a single name mentioned on this list was a World Cup winner in that particular edition. Check out who topped the wickets chart in each of the last five T20 World Cups. 

Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG) in 2024 – 17 wickets in 8 matches
Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG) in 2024 – 17 wickets in 8 matches

Afghanistan seamer Fazalhaq Farooqi was the previous edition’s highest wicket-taker, returning with 17 wickets in eight contested matches. Farooqi was the reason Afghanistan reached their first semi-finals of a T20 World Cup; however, they were beaten by South Africa in a one-sided affair in the last four.

Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) in 2022 – 15 wickets in 8 matches
Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) in 2022 – 15 wickets in 8 matches

Ace Sri Lankan all-rounder was the best bowler of the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup, picking up 15 wickets in eight games. Although Sri Lanka failed to reach the summit clash, Hasaranga's performance was lauded all across.

Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) in 2021 – 16 wickets in 8 matches
Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) in 2021 – 16 wickets in 8 matches

Hasaranga was also the leading wicket-taker in the previous edition (in 2021) in the UAE, collecting 16 wickets in eight outings. The right-arm leggie also picked up his maiden T20 WC hat-trick during the South Africa game, though the Islanders lost that match.

Mohammad Nabi (AFG) in 2016 – 12 wickets in 7 matches
Mohammad Nabi (AFG) in 2016 – 12 wickets in 7 matches

Another Afghanistan bowler made this list. During the 2016 edition in India, veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi was the tournament’s highest wicket-taker, picking 12 wickets in seven matches.

Imran Tahir (SA) in 2014 – 12 wickets in 5 matches
Imran Tahir (SA) in 2014 – 12 wickets in 5 matches

Former South African spinner and T20 great, Imran Tahir, was the leading wicket-taker during the 2014 edition in Bangladesh. His performance helped South Africa reach the semis, where they lost to India.

