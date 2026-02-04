/Meet 5 highest run-scorers for India in warm-up game vs SA

India played its only 2026 T20 World Cup warm-up tie against South Africa on Wednesday (Feb 4) in Navi Mumbai, with several batters toying with the cricket ball for fun. Let’s check out the five highest run-getters for India against the Proteas.
Opening with Abhishek Sharma, keeper-batter Ishan Kishan went bonkers from the word go, smashing South African quicks for maximums, including hitting ace pacer Anrich Nortje for 29 runs in an over. Kishan retired on unbeaten 53 off just 20 balls, hitting seven sixes.
Another left-hander who made headlines against South Africa was Tilak Varma. Returning to competitive cricket following surgery, Varma showed class and glitz in his quick-fire 45 off just 19 balls, collecting three sixes and as many fours.
Third on the list is vice-captain Axar Patel, who played a very Axar innings to keep India’s nose in front in the first innings. Remaining unbeaten on 35 off 23 balls, the left-hander hit two sixes and the same number of fours, proving his worth.
India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has the joint fourth-most runs for an individual in this game for India, hitting 30 off 16 deliveries. He contributed with two sixes and as many fours.
Perhaps the most impactful of them all was Hardik Pandya’s innings, who smashed at a strike rate of 300 in the practice game. Playing just 10 balls, Pandya notched up 30 runs, including three biggies and two fours.