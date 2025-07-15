/Meet 5 captains with the most runs in a Test series – Shubman Gill knocks on the door

Here is a look at 5 captains with the most runs in a Test series which also features great names like Don Bradman, Graham Gooch, Sunil Gavaskar, David Gower and Gary Sobers. With Shubman Gill in great form, he is threatening to break the record in the England series.
Aussie great Don Bradman scored 810 runs as he tops the list for most runs by a captain in a Test series. The feat was achieved in the 1936-37 Ashes when England came Down Under as Bradman wreaked havoc with three hundreds and a fifty.
England captain Graham Gooch was in excellent touch against India in the 1990 Test series at home having scored 752 runs in six innings. This included a record 333-run innings while he also scored two more hundreds and a couple of fifties.
Sunil Gavaskar led India during the West Indies series in 1978-79, smashing 732 runs in nine innings against then-world champions of the limited-overs format. Gavaskar scored four hundreds with a best of 205 runs and an average of 91.50.
England captain David Gower was in excellent touch during the 1985 Ashes, amassing 732 runs in nine innings on home turf. This included three hundreds and a fifty with a best of 215 as he made headlines for the hosts.
West Indies great Gary Sobers had 722 runs during the West Indies tour in 1966, a record no West Indies batter has come closer to breaking. In eight innings during the series, Sobers scored 722 runs with a best of 174 and an average of 59.91.