/Meet 5 bowlers with most Test wickets in January 2026

Five bowlers dominated Test cricket in January 2026, leading the wicket charts with match-winning spells. Strong pace, tight economy rates and key breakthroughs defined their impact across one Test each.
Josh Tongue made a strong start to 2026, picking up six wickets in one Test match in January. He bowled with great control and pace, finishing with an impressive economy of 3.39 and leading the wicket charts early this year.
Michael Neser was sharp and disciplined in January 2026, taking five wickets in one Test match. He kept the runs tight with an economy of just 3.33, proving his value as a reliable and attacking option for Australia.
Mitchell Starc continued his impact in Test cricket by picking five wickets in one match in January 2026. Despite bowling long spells, he maintained an economy of 3.99 and provided crucial breakthroughs for Australia.
Scott Boland showed his accuracy again in January 2026, grabbing four wickets in one Test match. With an excellent economy of 2.56, he built pressure from one end and made scoring runs extremely difficult for the batters.
