LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Meet 5 bowlers with most Test wickets in January 2026

Meet 5 bowlers with most Test wickets in January 2026

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Jan 18, 2026, 20:04 IST | Updated: Jan 18, 2026, 20:04 IST

Five bowlers dominated Test cricket in January 2026, leading the wicket charts with match-winning spells. Strong pace, tight economy rates and key breakthroughs defined their impact across one Test each.

Josh Tongue (England)
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Josh Tongue (England)

Josh Tongue made a strong start to 2026, picking up six wickets in one Test match in January. He bowled with great control and pace, finishing with an impressive economy of 3.39 and leading the wicket charts early this year.

Michael Neser (Australia)
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Michael Neser (Australia)

Michael Neser was sharp and disciplined in January 2026, taking five wickets in one Test match. He kept the runs tight with an economy of just 3.33, proving his value as a reliable and attacking option for Australia.

Mitchell Starc (Australia)
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Mitchell Starc (Australia)

Mitchell Starc continued his impact in Test cricket by picking five wickets in one match in January 2026. Despite bowling long spells, he maintained an economy of 3.99 and provided crucial breakthroughs for Australia.

Scott Boland (Australia)
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Scott Boland (Australia)

Scott Boland showed his accuracy again in January 2026, grabbing four wickets in one Test match. With an excellent economy of 2.56, he built pressure from one end and made scoring runs extremely difficult for the batters.

Beau Webster (Australia)
5 / 5

Beau Webster (Australia)

Scott Boland showed his accuracy again in January 2026, grabbing 4 wickets in 1 Test match. With an excellent economy of 2.56, he built pressure from one end and made scoring runs extremely difficult for the batters.

Trending Photo

Davos 2026: World elites to arrive in around 1,000 private jets to discuss the climate crisis
6

Davos 2026: World elites to arrive in around 1,000 private jets to discuss the climate crisis

Sanctions, oil and a shared enemy: What really drives the Iran–Venezuela bromance
8

Sanctions, oil and a shared enemy: What really drives the Iran–Venezuela bromance

US vs EU: Where does European bloc stands in comaprison to America | See in pics
7

US vs EU: Where does European bloc stands in comaprison to America | See in pics

How powerful is the USS Gerald R. Ford? 7 facts about the world’s largest aircraft carrier
8

How powerful is the USS Gerald R. Ford? 7 facts about the world’s largest aircraft carrier

Meet 5 bowlers with most Test wickets in January 2026
5

Meet 5 bowlers with most Test wickets in January 2026