Meet 5 bowlers with most Test wickets at Eden Gardens: No.5 has been sidelined by selectors

Published: Nov 09, 2025, 13:33 IST | Updated: Nov 09, 2025, 13:33 IST

As India and South Africa gear up for the first Test at Eden Gardens on Friday (Nov 14), here’s a look at the five bowlers with the most Test wickets at this historic venue.

Harbhajan Singh (India)
(Photograph: AFP)

Harbhajan Singh (India)

Harbhajan Singh tops the list at Eden Gardens with 46 wickets in just seven Tests. The off-spinner averaged 21.76 and took six five-wicket hauls, including a best of 7 for 87 at this iconic venue.

Anil Kumble (India)
(Photograph: AFP)

Anil Kumble (India)

Anil Kumble picked 40 wickets in eight Tests at Eden Gardens. The legendary leg-spinner averaged 30.82 and claimed two five-wicket hauls, with best figures of 7 for 63 in Kolkata.

Bishan Singh Bedi (India)
Bishan Singh Bedi (India)

Bishan Singh Bedi picked 29 wickets from six Tests at Eden Gardens. The left-arm spinner averaged an impressive 22.03 and bagged three five-wicket hauls, with a best of 7 for 98.

Kapil Dev (India)
(Photograph: AFP)

Kapil Dev (India)

Kapil Dev picked 27 wickets in 8 matches at Eden Gardens. The Indian pace great averaged 32.37, took two five-wicket hauls, and had best bowling figures of 6 for 91 at the venue.

Mohammed Shami (India)
(Photograph: AFP)

Mohammed Shami (India)

Mohammed Shami has 23 wickets in four Tests at Eden Gardens. The speedster averages a brilliant 19.39 with two five-wicket hauls, and his best figures stand at 5 for 47.

