/Meet 5 bowlers with most Test wickets at Eden Gardens: No.5 has been sidelined by selectors

As India and South Africa gear up for the first Test at Eden Gardens on Friday (Nov 14), here’s a look at the five bowlers with the most Test wickets at this historic venue.
Harbhajan Singh tops the list at Eden Gardens with 46 wickets in just seven Tests. The off-spinner averaged 21.76 and took six five-wicket hauls, including a best of 7 for 87 at this iconic venue.
Anil Kumble picked 40 wickets in eight Tests at Eden Gardens. The legendary leg-spinner averaged 30.82 and claimed two five-wicket hauls, with best figures of 7 for 63 in Kolkata.
Bishan Singh Bedi picked 29 wickets from six Tests at Eden Gardens. The left-arm spinner averaged an impressive 22.03 and bagged three five-wicket hauls, with a best of 7 for 98.
Kapil Dev picked 27 wickets in 8 matches at Eden Gardens. The Indian pace great averaged 32.37, took two five-wicket hauls, and had best bowling figures of 6 for 91 at the venue.
Mohammed Shami has 23 wickets in four Tests at Eden Gardens. The speedster averages a brilliant 19.39 with two five-wicket hauls, and his best figures stand at 5 for 47.