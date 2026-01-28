/Meet 5 bowlers with most ODI wickets in Jan 2026

From Adil Rashid to Kristian Clarke, here's a look at the top five bowlers with most ODI wickets in Jan 2026. This list also includes Kyle Jamieson, Harshit Rana and Jeffrey Vandersay
England’s Adil Rashid is the leading wicket-taker in January 2026, picking up seven wickets in three ODIs. He also maintained an impressive bowling average of 19.85 and an economy rate of 4.63, with best figures of 3/44.
New Zealand’s Kristian Clarke is second on the list with seven wickets in three ODI matches at a bowling average of 26.14 and an economy rate of 6.77. His best bowling figures are 3/54.
Kiwis star pacer Kyle Jamieson is third on the list. In three ODIs so far, Jamieson has picked up six wickets at a bowling average of 28.16 and an economy rate of 5.82. His tally also includes a four-wicket haul, with best bowling figures of 4/41.
India’s Harshit Rana is fourth on the list with six wickets in three ODI matches at a bowling average of 33.50 and an economy rate of 6.81.
Jeffrey Vandersay, known for his spin bowling, is fifth on the list with five wickets in three ODIs. He has also maintained a good economy rate of 5.33, with best bowling figures of 2/39.