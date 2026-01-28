LOGIN
Meet 5 bowlers with most ODI wickets in Jan 2026

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Jan 28, 2026, 21:26 IST | Updated: Jan 28, 2026, 21:26 IST

From Adil Rashid to Kristian Clarke, here's a look at the top five bowlers with most ODI wickets in Jan 2026. This list also includes Kyle Jamieson, Harshit Rana and Jeffrey Vandersay

Adil Rashid (England) - 7 wickets
(Photograph: AFP)

England’s Adil Rashid is the leading wicket-taker in January 2026, picking up seven wickets in three ODIs. He also maintained an impressive bowling average of 19.85 and an economy rate of 4.63, with best figures of 3/44.

Kristian Clarke (New Zealand) - 7 wickets
(Photograph: AFP)

New Zealand’s Kristian Clarke is second on the list with seven wickets in three ODI matches at a bowling average of 26.14 and an economy rate of 6.77. His best bowling figures are 3/54.

Kyle Jamieson (New Zealand) - 6 wickets
(Photograph: AFP)

Kiwis star pacer Kyle Jamieson is third on the list. In three ODIs so far, Jamieson has picked up six wickets at a bowling average of 28.16 and an economy rate of 5.82. His tally also includes a four-wicket haul, with best bowling figures of 4/41.

Harshit Rana (India) - 6 wickets
(Photograph: AFP)

India’s Harshit Rana is fourth on the list with six wickets in three ODI matches at a bowling average of 33.50 and an economy rate of 6.81.

Jeffrey Vandersay (Sri Lanka) - 5 wickets
(Photograph: AFP)

Jeffrey Vandersay, known for his spin bowling, is fifth on the list with five wickets in three ODIs. He has also maintained a good economy rate of 5.33, with best bowling figures of 2/39.

