Meet 5 Bowlers who dismissed Joe Root most times in Test cricket – No, it’s not Bumrah

From Jasprit Bumrah to Ravindra Jadeja, check the five bowlers who troubled Joe Root the maximum in Test cricket.
Pat Cummins sent Joe Root back to the pavilion 11 times in 31 innings. Root has scored 286 runs against the Australian bowler. Cummins's accuracy and pace have made him a key figure in getting Root out often.
Jasprit Bumrah removed Joe Root 10 times in 25 innings. Root has managed to score 290 runs off Bumrah. The Indian pacer’s sharp deliveries often make it tough for Root to settle at the crease.
Josh Hazlewood dismissed Joe Root 10 times in 31 innings. Root has scored 314 runs against Hazlewood, who uses his pace and bounce to trouble the England star, often forcing him into mistakes.
Nathan Lyon got the better of Joe Root nine times in 37 innings. Root has scored 439 runs off the Australian off-spinner. Lyon’s spin and clever variations make him a challenge for Root every time they face off.
Ravindra Jadeja has sent Joe Root packing eight times in 32 innings. Root has managed 503 runs against Jadeja. The left-arm spinner is known for his tight line and quick turn, keeping Root on his toes.