LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /5 Bowlers who dismissed Joe Root most times in Test cricket – No, it’s not Bumrah. Find out who tops the list

Meet 5 Bowlers who dismissed Joe Root most times in Test cricket – No, it’s not Bumrah

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Jun 22, 2025, 11:51 IST | Updated: Jun 22, 2025, 11:51 IST

From Jasprit Bumrah to Ravindra Jadeja, check the five bowlers who troubled Joe Root the maximum in Test cricket.

1. Pat Cummins
1 / 5
(Photograph:AFP)

1. Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins sent Joe Root back to the pavilion 11 times in 31 innings. Root has scored 286 runs against the Australian bowler. Cummins's accuracy and pace have made him a key figure in getting Root out often.

2. Jasprit Bumrah
2 / 5
(Photograph:AFP)

2. Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah removed Joe Root 10 times in 25 innings. Root has managed to score 290 runs off Bumrah. The Indian pacer’s sharp deliveries often make it tough for Root to settle at the crease.

3. Josh Hazlewood
3 / 5
(Photograph:AFP)

3. Josh Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood dismissed Joe Root 10 times in 31 innings. Root has scored 314 runs against Hazlewood, who uses his pace and bounce to trouble the England star, often forcing him into mistakes.

4. Nathan Lyon
4 / 5
(Photograph:AFP)

4. Nathan Lyon

Nathan Lyon got the better of Joe Root nine times in 37 innings. Root has scored 439 runs off the Australian off-spinner. Lyon’s spin and clever variations make him a challenge for Root every time they face off.

5. Ravindra Jadeja
5 / 5
(Photograph:AFP)

5. Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja has sent Joe Root packing eight times in 32 innings. Root has managed 503 runs against Jadeja. The left-arm spinner is known for his tight line and quick turn, keeping Root on his toes.

Trending Photo

Happy Birthday Meryl Streep: 10 iconic performances that prove she’s the GOAT
11

Happy Birthday Meryl Streep: 10 iconic performances that prove she’s the GOAT

From Joe Root to Ricky Ponting, meet 6 batters with the most Test runs vs India
6

From Joe Root to Ricky Ponting, meet 6 batters with the most Test runs vs India

Meet 5 Bowlers who dismissed Joe Root most times in Test cricket – No, it’s not Bumrah
5

Meet 5 Bowlers who dismissed Joe Root most times in Test cricket – No, it’s not Bumrah

Happy Birthday Thalapathy Vijay: 6 must-watch films that define his iconic career
7

Happy Birthday Thalapathy Vijay: 6 must-watch films that define his iconic career

Trump huddles with Vance, Hegseth and others in Situation Room after US strikes on Iran nuclear sites | In Pics
8

Trump huddles with Vance, Hegseth and others in Situation Room after US strikes on Iran nuclear sites | In Pics