/Meet 5 bowlers who conceded most runs in a T20I match (representing Test playing nations only)

Here is a list of five bowlers who conceded most runs in a T20I match (representing Test-playing nations only) which includes Liam McCarthy, Kasun Rajitha, Barry McCarthy, Kyle Abbott and Prasidh Krishna.
1. Liam McCarthy (Ireland)
Ireland's Liam McCarthy recorded the worst figures by a bowler of a Test nation in a men's T20I against West Indies in Bready on 15 June 2025. He bowled 4 overs and gave away 81 runs without taking a wicket. The Irish fast bowler struggled against the strong West Indies batting lineup.
During the first T20I between Sri Lanka and Australia in Adelaide on 27 Oct 2019, Kasun Rajitha was hit all over the park, giving away 75 runs in his 4 overs. The second most runs conceded by a bowler in a T20I match at the time.
Barry McCarthy had a difficult game against Afghanistan in Greater Noida, India in 2017. He gave away 69 runs in his 4 overs without taking a wicket. The pitch heavily favoured the batters and bowlers had nothing to offer.
Kyle Abbott was amassed for 68 runs in 4 overs against the West Indies in Johannesburg in 2015. He did manage to pick up one wicket, but it was still a hard outing for the South African pacer.
Prasidh Krishna had a tough time against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2023. In his four-over spell, Krishna gave away 68 runs and went wicketless as the South African batters dominated on a batting-friendly wicket.