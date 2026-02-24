LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Caribbean Kings: Meet 5 batters with most sixes in a T20 World Cup edition

Caribbean Kings: Meet 5 batters with most sixes in a T20 World Cup edition

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Feb 24, 2026, 19:47 IST | Updated: Feb 24, 2026, 19:47 IST

The West Indians love T20 cricket. Their dominance among batters for the most sixes hit in a T20 World Cup edition reflects it. While the top five includes four from the Caribbean Islands, check who is the remaining one and tops the list.

Shimron Hetmyer (WI) – 17 sixes* in 2026 edition
1 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

Shimron Hetmyer (WI) – 17 sixes* in 2026 edition

The hard-hitting West Indian Shimron Hetmyer tops the list for the batters to hit the most sixes in a T20 World Cup edition, equalling his former teammate Nicholas Pooran’s tally of 17 sixes and counting in the ongoing edition in India and Sri Lanka. Surprisingly, the left-hander took just five innings to reach the milestone.

Nicholas Pooran (WI) – 17 sixes in 2024 edition
2 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

Nicholas Pooran (WI) – 17 sixes in 2024 edition

Pooran, who took an early international retirement, smashed 17 sixes in the 2024 edition in the Americas, taking seven innings to register a record then. He scored 228 runs in the tournament co-hosted by them, but failed to lead his team to the semifinals.

Chris Gayle (WI) – 16 sixes in 2007 edition
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Chris Gayle (WI) – 16 sixes in 2007 edition

Gayle set the inaugural T20 World Cup edition (in 2007) in South Africa on fire with a hundred in the first game. That, however, wasn’t all, as he smashed 16 sixes in that edition alone to make a world record, which took 17 years to break, that too by a fellow Caribbean.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG) – 16 sixes in 2024 edition
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG) – 16 sixes in 2024 edition

Afghanistan’s dashing opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz also made it to the list, for hitting 16 sixes in the previous edition played in the West Indies and the USA. His exploits at the top saw Afghanistan reach their maiden ICC tournament semifinal, where they lost to the Proteas in a low-scoring game.

Marlon Samuels (WI) – 15 sixes in 2012 edition
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Marlon Samuels (WI) – 15 sixes in 2012 edition

The final name on this list is a two-time T20 World Cup-winner from West Indies, Marlon Samuels, who smashed 15 sixes in the 2012 winning campaign, including five against the best death bowler, Lasith Malinga, in that edition’s final.

Trending Photo

Four years on: A flashback of harrowing nights Indian students spent in Ukrainian bunkers
5

Four years on: A flashback of harrowing nights Indian students spent in Ukrainian bunkers

WWE Elimination Chamber 2026: Full Match Card; India start time
5

WWE Elimination Chamber 2026: Full Match Card; India start time

New threat to US Navy? How China's CM-302 supersonic missiles could boost Iran’s naval strike power
7

New threat to US Navy? How China's CM-302 supersonic missiles could boost Iran’s naval strike power

Caribbean Kings: Meet 5 batters with most sixes in a T20 World Cup edition
5

Caribbean Kings: Meet 5 batters with most sixes in a T20 World Cup edition

Could the US embassy in Lebanon really become a target if US strikes Iran? 5 reasons why
7

Could the US embassy in Lebanon really become a target if US strikes Iran? 5 reasons why