/Meet 5 batters with most runs in BBL 15; top-scorer to also play T20 WC

The 15th edition of the Big Bash League concluded with Perth Scorchers winning its record sixth title. It’s time we look at the five highest run-getters from this edition.
New Zealand opener Finn Allen was the highest run-scorer of BBL 15, hitting 411 runs in 11 matches, aptly contributing to his team’s successful campaign. The right-handed batter had the best strike rate among top-run getters (184.19) and is also part of New Zealand’s T20 World Cup squad.
Veteran opener David Warner is second on the list with 433 runs in eight contested matches. Averaging a brilliant 86.60, ‘The Bull’, as the fans call him, had a strike rate of 154.09. His tally, however, failed to see his team reach the finale this season.
Melbourne Stars opener Sam Harper enjoyed his time batting in BBL 15, where he hit 381 runs in 11 matches, striking at 155.51. The right-handed batter was crucial to his team’s run till the playoffs, where they got eliminated by the Sydney Sixers in the Knockout.
Allen’s opening partner and star batter Mitchell Marsh also made it to this list, in the fourth place, with 360 runs in 12 games this season. Known for providing blistering starts to his side, Marsh was crucial in setting the tempo, evening in the final against the Sixers.
Another top-order batter from the Scorchers, all-rounder Aaron Hardie, is fifth on the list for the most run-getters in BBL 15. The lanky cricketer did his job to perfection, coming in at number three and playing to the conditions. His run of form helped the Perth-based team taste success against old foes Sydney in the finale.