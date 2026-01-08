/Meet 5 batters with most runs in Ashes 2025-26

The Ashes 2025-26 is over, and Australia emerged as the winners with a 4-1 scoreline in their favour. Let’s take a look at the top five highest run-scorers in the series, with two Englishmen in the top three.
The Australian opener perhaps had the best Ashes of all batters, scoring 629 runs in 10 innings, including three hundreds, with all resulting in Australia winning those matches. The left-hander averaged 62.90, while striking at 87.36.
Veteran Test batter finally broke his century drought Down Under, with twin tons against Australia. In 10 innings, he scored 400 runs, averaging a healthy 44.44. His two hundreds, however, failed to lift his team as they lost both matches, at the Gabba and SCG.
Root’s batting partner and England’s Test vice-captain, Harry Brook, sits in third place with 358 runs in five matches. Himself to be blamed for not converting good starts into three figures, Brook had joint-most fifties for England (alongside Stokes and Crawley), averaging fewer than 40, with a strike rate of 81.74.
Perhaps Australia’s most successful player, Alex Carey, is the fourth-highest run-scorer in the series, with 323 runs in five contested matches. Despite accounting for 28 dismissals – the second-most recorded in an Ashes series - Carey had plenty of moments to cherish, including hitting the winning run in the final Test at the SCG.
Australia’s stand-in captain in four of the five Tests, Steve Smith, scored 286 runs – the least he recorded in a Test series against England. The right-hander scored his lone ton of the series in the final Test in Sydney, helping Australia take the lead, win the match and claim the urn.