LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Meet 5 batters with most runs in Ashes 2025-26

Meet 5 batters with most runs in Ashes 2025-26

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Jan 08, 2026, 14:04 IST | Updated: Jan 08, 2026, 14:04 IST

The Ashes 2025-26 is over, and Australia emerged as the winners with a 4-1 scoreline in their favour. Let’s take a look at the top five highest run-scorers in the series, with two Englishmen in the top three.

Travis Head (AUS) – 629 runs in 5 matches
1 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

Travis Head (AUS) – 629 runs in 5 matches

The Australian opener perhaps had the best Ashes of all batters, scoring 629 runs in 10 innings, including three hundreds, with all resulting in Australia winning those matches. The left-hander averaged 62.90, while striking at 87.36.

Joe Root (ENG) - 400 runs in 5 matches
2 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

Joe Root (ENG) - 400 runs in 5 matches

Veteran Test batter finally broke his century drought Down Under, with twin tons against Australia. In 10 innings, he scored 400 runs, averaging a healthy 44.44. His two hundreds, however, failed to lift his team as they lost both matches, at the Gabba and SCG.

Harry Brook (ENG) – 358 runs in 5 matches
3 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

Harry Brook (ENG) – 358 runs in 5 matches

Root’s batting partner and England’s Test vice-captain, Harry Brook, sits in third place with 358 runs in five matches. Himself to be blamed for not converting good starts into three figures, Brook had joint-most fifties for England (alongside Stokes and Crawley), averaging fewer than 40, with a strike rate of 81.74.

Alex Carey (AUS) – 323 runs in 5 matches
4 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

Alex Carey (AUS) – 323 runs in 5 matches

Perhaps Australia’s most successful player, Alex Carey, is the fourth-highest run-scorer in the series, with 323 runs in five contested matches. Despite accounting for 28 dismissals – the second-most recorded in an Ashes series - Carey had plenty of moments to cherish, including hitting the winning run in the final Test at the SCG.

Steve Smith (AUS) – 286 runs in 5 matches
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Steve Smith (AUS) – 286 runs in 5 matches

Australia’s stand-in captain in four of the five Tests, Steve Smith, scored 286 runs – the least he recorded in a Test series against England. The right-hander scored his lone ton of the series in the final Test in Sydney, helping Australia take the lead, win the match and claim the urn.

Trending Photo

How an aircraft carrier’s nuclear reactor works
7

How an aircraft carrier’s nuclear reactor works

Why the United States wanted Greenland after World War II
7

Why the United States wanted Greenland after World War II

Meet top 5 Indian batters fastest to 7,000 runs in ODIs
5

Meet top 5 Indian batters fastest to 7,000 runs in ODIs

Where do the most NRIs live? Top 7 countries with largest Indian overseas population
7

Where do the most NRIs live? Top 7 countries with largest Indian overseas population

Why did Maduro move $5.2 billion worth of gold to Switzerland?
7

Why did Maduro move $5.2 billion worth of gold to Switzerland?